Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Invitation Homes (INVH)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Invitation Homes (INVH – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.10, close to its 52-week high of $31.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Front Yard Residential, Granite Point Mortgage, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Invitation Homes with a $31.67 average price target.

Invitation Homes’ market cap is currently $16.77B and has a P/E ratio of 664.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INVH in relation to earlier this year.

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment.