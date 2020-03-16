Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Tivity Health (TVTY)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Tivity Health (TVTY – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.75, close to its 52-week low of $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 28.6% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hms Holdings, Premier, and Teladoc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tivity Health with a $18.00 average price target, representing a 360.4% upside. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Tivity Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $323 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TVTY in relation to earlier this year.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living.