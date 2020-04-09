Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Costco (COST)

Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer maintained a Hold rating on Costco (COST – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $328.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $299.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Frommer covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Performance Food Group, and US Foods Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $329.69, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Costco’s market cap is currently $135.1B and has a P/E ratio of 35.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.