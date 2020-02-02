Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report issued on January 30, Timothy Chiodo from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.89.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $128.56, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $121.48 and a one-year low of $89.71. Currently, Paypal Holdings has an average volume of 6.4M.

