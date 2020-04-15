Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Buy Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report), with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Republic Bank, Goldman Sachs Group, and Regions Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $110.29 average price target, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $141.11 and a one-year low of $76.92. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average volume of 22.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit entities. It also provides financing to real estate investors and owners as well as financial solutions, including lending, treasury services, investment banking, and asset management. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides asset and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.