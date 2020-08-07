Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

In a report released today, Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Howmet Aerospace (HWM – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Howmet Aerospace is a Hold with an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a one-year high of $34.27 and a one-year low of $9.87. Currently, Howmet Aerospace has an average volume of 3.42M.

Arconic, Inc. engages in manufacturing and engineering of lightweight metals. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products and Forgings (EP&F) and Global Rolled Products (GRP). The EP&F segment produces products that are used primarily in the aerospace, industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The GRP segment produces aluminum sheet and plate, aluminum extruded and machined parts, integrated aluminum structural systems, and architectural extrusions used in the automotive, aerospace, building and construction, industrial, packaging, and commercial transportation end markets. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, NY.