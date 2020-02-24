Credit Suisse Remains a Sell on US Bancorp (USB)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Sell rating on US Bancorp (USB – Research Report) on February 20 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 74.8% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

US Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.21.

US Bancorp’s market cap is currently $83.68B and has a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of USB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Shailesh Kotwal, the Vice Chair of USB sold 42,896 shares for a total of $2,584,055.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management.