February 13, 2020

Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

By Jason Carr

In a report issued on February 10, Timothy Chiodo from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPLResearch Report), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.56, close to its 52-week high of $122.19.

Chiodo has an average return of 1.4% when recommending Paypal Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is ranked #3118 out of 5897 analysts.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.11, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on January 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $139.1B and has a P/E ratio of 57.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.24.

