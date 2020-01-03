Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on NextEra Energy (NEE)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on NextEra Energy (NEE – Research Report), with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $238.62, close to its 52-week high of $245.01.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 50.8% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

NextEra Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NextEra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.23 billion and net profit of $879 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.9 billion and had a net profit of $422 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.