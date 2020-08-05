Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on MyoKardia (MYOK)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on MyoKardia (MYOK – Research Report), with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MyoKardia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $137.00.

The company has a one-year high of $126.30 and a one-year low of $42.65. Currently, MyoKardia has an average volume of 686K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MYOK in relation to earlier this year.

MyoKardia, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate, Mavacamten, is an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin being developed for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company was founded by James A. Spudich, Jonathan G. Seidman, Christine Seidman, and Leslie Leinwand on June 8, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.