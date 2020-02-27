Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on IMPINJ (PI)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Premier, and Teladoc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMPINJ with a $35.60 average price target, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IMPINJ’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries.