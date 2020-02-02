Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

In a report issued on January 30, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on AmerisourceBergen (ABC – Research Report), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fulgent Genetics, Hms Holdings, and Covetrus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AmerisourceBergen with a $96.00 average price target, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $94.75 and a one-year low of $70.55. Currently, AmerisourceBergen has an average volume of 1.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Gina Clark, the EVP of ABC sold 10,917 shares for a total of $968,338.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments.