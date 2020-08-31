Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on Aercap Holdings (AER)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Aercap Holdings (AER – Research Report) on August 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aercap Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

Aercap Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.08B and has a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.47.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. It acquires new or used commercial aircrafts and lends them to its clients via operating leases. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through the Leasing, Financing, Sales, and Management of Commercial Aircraft and Engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.