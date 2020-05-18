Credit Suisse Reiterates Outperform on United Airlines Holdings Shares, Sees 77% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on 5/8, Credit Suisse analyst Jose Caiado reiterated an Outperform rating on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL)with a price target of $41, which represents a potential upside of 77% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jose Caiado has a yearly average return of -15.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Caiado has a -51.5% average return when recommending UAL, and is ranked #5679 out of 6518 analysts.

Out of the 18 analysts polled by TipRanks, 10 rate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. stock a Buy, while 8 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 211.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $72.00.