May 18, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Credit Suisse Reiterates Outperform on United Airlines Holdings Shares, Sees 77% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on 5/8, Credit Suisse analyst Jose Caiado reiterated an Outperform rating on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL)with a price target of $41, which represents a potential upside of 77% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jose Caiado has a yearly average return of -15.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Caiado has a -51.5% average return when recommending UAL, and is ranked #5679 out of 6518 analysts.

Out of the 18 analysts polled by TipRanks, 10 rate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. stock a Buy, while 8 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 211.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $72.00.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019