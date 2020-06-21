June 21, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Credit Suisse Reiterates Outperform on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Shares, Sees 168% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on 5/7, Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster reiterated an Outperform rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ETTX)with a price target of $8, which represents a potential upside of 168% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Martin Auster has a yearly average return of 20.2% and a 60.6% success rate. Auster has a -21.5% average return when recommending ETTX, and is ranked #377 out of 6702 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Entasis Therapeutics stock a Buy. With a return potential of 160.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.75.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019