Credit Suisse Reiterates Outperform on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Shares, Sees 168% Upside For The Stock

In a research report issued on 5/7, Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster reiterated an Outperform rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ETTX)with a price target of $8, which represents a potential upside of 168% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Martin Auster has a yearly average return of 20.2% and a 60.6% success rate. Auster has a -21.5% average return when recommending ETTX, and is ranked #377 out of 6702 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Entasis Therapeutics stock a Buy. With a return potential of 160.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.75.