Credit Suisse Reiterates Outperform on Delta Airlines Shares, Sees 98% Upside For The Stock

In a research report released on 5/8, Credit Suisse analyst Jose Caiado reiterated an Outperform rating on Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL)with a price target of $42, which implies an upside of 98% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jose Caiado has a yearly average return of -15.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Caiado has a -22.4% average return when recommending DAL, and is ranked #5679 out of 6518 analysts.

Out of the 21 analysts polled by TipRanks, 11 rate Delta Air Lines Inc. stock a Buy, while 10 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 129.5%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $48.74.