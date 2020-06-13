June 13, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Credit Suisse Reiterates Outperform on Delta Airlines Shares, Sees 38% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Wednesday, Credit Suisse analyst Jose Caiado reiterated an Outperform rating on Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL)with a price target of $42, which implies an upside of 38% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jose Caiado has a yearly average return of -7.7% and a 47.8% success rate. Caiado has a -8.5% average return when recommending DAL, and is ranked #5527 out of 6674 analysts.

Out of the 21 analysts polled by TipRanks, 11 rate Delta Air Lines Inc. stock a Buy, while 10 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 56.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $47.58.

