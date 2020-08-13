August 13, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Credit Suisse Reiterates a Neutral Rating on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

By George MacDonald

In a report issued on August 5, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse reiterated a Neutral rating on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.57.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Holly Energy Partners with a $18.00 average price target, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Holly Energy Partners’ market cap is currently $1.65B and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 100.72.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded by 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

