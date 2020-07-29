Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Fluor (FLR)

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Hold rating on Fluor (FLR – Research Report) on July 21 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 57.3% success rate. Cook covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Rush Enterprises A, and Quanta Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fluor with a $10.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fluor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.94 billion and GAAP net loss of $742 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.84 billion and had a net profit of $77.35 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fluor Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following four segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government. The Energy & Chemicals segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets. The Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power segment provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services to the mining and metals, transportation, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and power sectors. The Diversified segment provides a wide array of asset services, asset integrity services, equipment solutions and staffing services. The Government segment provides engineering, construction, logistics, base and facilities operations and maintenance, contingency response and environmental and nuclear services to the U.S. government and governments abroad. The company was founded by John Simon Flour, Sr. in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.