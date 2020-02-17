Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ – Research Report) on February 13 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.13, close to its 52-week high of $154.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 79.9% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson & Johnson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.43.

The company has a one-year high of $154.50 and a one-year low of $126.10. Currently, Johnson & Johnson has an average volume of 5.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNJ in relation to earlier this year.

