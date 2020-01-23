Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Eaton (ETN)

In a report issued on January 21, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Eaton (ETN – Research Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.72, close to its 52-week high of $99.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 74.2% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Gardner Denver Holdings, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eaton with a $99.30 average price target, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $99.82 and a one-year low of $67.97. Currently, Eaton has an average volume of 2.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETN in relation to earlier this year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a diversified power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services; Hydraulics; Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility.