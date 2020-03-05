Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Credit Suisse analyst Lorenzo Biasio maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Biasio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Biasio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merck & Company, Illumina, and Pfizer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coherus Biosciences with a $33.80 average price target, which is a 68.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Coherus Biosciences’ market cap is currently $1.45B and has a P/E ratio of 17.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHRS in relation to earlier this year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage clinical biologics platform company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical products include pegfilgrastim biosimilar, adalimumab biosimilar, etanercept biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, and aflibercept biosimilar.