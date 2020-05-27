Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on AutoZone (AZO)

Credit Suisse analyst Seth Sigman maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone (AZO – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1147.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $1233.21 average price target, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1175.00 price target.

Based on AutoZone’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.51 billion and net profit of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.45 billion and had a net profit of $295 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

AutoZone, Inc. engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry. The company was founded by Joseph R. Hyde, III on July 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.