Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on Vermilion Energy (VET)

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy (VET – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.2% and a 51.1% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.03, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.35 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Vermilion Energy has an average volume of 2.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VET in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VET in relation to earlier this year.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.