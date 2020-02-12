Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on Under Armour (UA)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour (UA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.72, close to its 52-week low of $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 58.3% success rate. Binetti covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJX Companies, and Tiffany & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Under Armour is a Hold with an average price target of $18.33, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

Under Armour’s market cap is currently $6.83B and has a P/E ratio of 61.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.17.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada.