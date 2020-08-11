Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM (LSXMA)

In a report released today, Brian W Russo from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM (LSXMA – Research Report), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.85.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.50, a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and net profit of $214 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.74 billion and had a net profit of $61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LSXMA in relation to earlier this year.

