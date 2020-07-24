Credit Suisse Maintains Their Buy Rating on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

In a report issued on July 16, Adam Baumgarten from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies (CSL – Research Report), with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $120.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Baumgarten is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Baumgarten covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stanley Black & Decker, Mohawk Industries, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Carlisle Companies with a $150.00 average price target, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carlisle Companies’ market cap is currently $6.64B and has a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carlisle Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment includes the manufacture of insulation materials, rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes; related roofing accessories; and waterproofing products. The Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment focuses on the design and manufacture of wire, cable, connectors, contacts and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data. The Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment deals with industrial liquid and powder finishing equipment and integrated system solutions for spraying, pumping, mixing, metering and curing of a variety of coatings. The Carlisle Brake and Friction segment covers brakes and friction material and clutch and transmission friction material. The company was founded by Charles S. Moomy in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.