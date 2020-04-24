Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM (LSXMA)

In a report released today, Brian W Russo from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM (LSXMA – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Russo is ranked #3795 out of 6488 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00, representing a 51.0% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion and net profit of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 billion and had a net profit of $126 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSXMA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liberty Media Corp. Liberty Braves owns a professional baseball club. The company is headquartered in the United States.