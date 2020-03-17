March 17, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report released today, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEPResearch Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 51.6% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Dominion Resources, TransAlta, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners with a $55.19 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.69 and a one-year low of $30.70. Currently, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average volume of 387.2K.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate.

