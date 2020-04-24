Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Allegion (ALLE)

In a report released today, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Allegion (ALLE – Research Report), with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegion is a Hold with an average price target of $108.33, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $139.25 and a one-year low of $77.38. Currently, Allegion has an average volume of 883.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALLE in relation to earlier this year.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems. The EMEIA segment offers the same portfolio of products as the Americas segment as well as time and attendance and workforce productivity solutions. The Asia Pacific segment also provides the same product portfolio in addition to video analytics solutions. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.