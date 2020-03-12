Credit Suisse Keeps Their Sell Rating on American Express (AXP)

In a report released today, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on American Express (AXP – Research Report), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.09, close to its 52-week low of $81.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Express is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.75.

Based on American Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.17 billion and net profit of $1.68 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.31 billion and had a net profit of $1.99 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXP in relation to earlier this year.

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products, and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services and Corporate & Other.