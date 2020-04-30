April 30, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

By Austin Angelo

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMFResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 76.9% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Agnico Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $6.11 average price target, a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $568 million and net profit of $97.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $408 million and had a net profit of $28.77 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

