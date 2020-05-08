Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Anworth Mortgage (ANH)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Anworth Mortgage (ANH – Research Report), with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 60.5% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anworth Mortgage is a Hold with an average price target of $2.25.

Based on Anworth Mortgage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.36 million and net profit of $29.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $35.93 million.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in finance and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgaged-backed securities such as agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage loans through consolidated securitization trust. The company was founded on October 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.