Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released today, Farooq Hanif from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF380.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $320.20.

Hanif wrote:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel fur Zurich Insurance Group von 440 auf 380 Franken gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Outperform” belassen. Das neue Kursziel fur den Versicherer reflektiere in erster Linie einen hoheren Risikoabschlag angesichts der jungsten Marktschwankungen, schrieb Analyst Farooq Hanif in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er sieht gegenwartig gute Einstiegschancen, auch wenn das Zurich-Papier im Vergleich mit anderen grossen Versicherern nicht gunstig erscheine./ajx/bek Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 04:32 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $409.77, representing a 28.1% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF412.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $447.61 and a one-year low of $259.51. Currently, Zurich Insurance Group has an average volume of 247.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group´s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mostly managed to achieve a beneficial run-off. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.