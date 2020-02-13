February 13, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Upland Software (UPLD)

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on February 10, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLDResearch Report), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 79.3% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.50, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Based on Upland Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.69 million.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations.

