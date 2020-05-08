Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Monster Beverage (MNST)

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage (MNST – Research Report) today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 60.5% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, and Molson Coors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monster Beverage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.23, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $70.52 and a one-year low of $50.07. Currently, Monster Beverage has an average volume of 4.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNST in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Benjamin Polk, a Director at MNST sold 13,002 shares for a total of $840,579.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. The Other segment comprises of certain products sold by its subsidiary, American Fruits and Flavors LLC to independent third-party customers. The company was founded on April 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.