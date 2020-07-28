Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ashland (ASH)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Buy rating on Ashland (ASH – Research Report) on July 20 and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.65, close to its 52-week high of $81.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 62.2% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ashland with a $80.14 average price target, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $81.82 and a one-year low of $38.88. Currently, Ashland has an average volume of 475.8K.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Ingredients, and Intermediates and Solvents. The Specialty Ingredients segment offers industry products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. The Intermediates and Solvents segment produces butanediol and related derivatives, including tetrahydrofuran and n-methylpyrrolidone. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington. KY.