Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Air Lease (AL)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Air Lease (AL – Research Report) on July 15 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 64.5% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Air Lease has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

Based on Air Lease’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $511 million and net profit of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $466 million and had a net profit of $138 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in May 2020, Jie Chen, the EVP & Managing Director, Asia of AL sold 40,000 shares for a total of $1,160,000.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F. Udvar-Hazy in January 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.