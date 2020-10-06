Credit Suisse Keeps Their Buy Rating on Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, Charles Brennan from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR1861.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1930.65.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1708.17, implying a -9.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1700.00 price target.

Adyen’s market cap is currently $56.85B and has a P/E ratio of 271.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 49.62.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.