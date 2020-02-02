Credit Suisse Keeps a Sell Rating on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Sell rating on Credit Acceptance (CACC – Research Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $428.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Credit Acceptance is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $377.60, which is a -14.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Janney Montgomery also downgraded the stock to Sell.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Credit Acceptance’s market cap is currently $8.06B and has a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CACC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.