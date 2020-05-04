Credit Suisse Keeps a Sell Rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

In a report released today, Kaumil Gajrawala from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL – Research Report), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Monster Beverage, and Molson Coors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colgate-Palmolive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a one-year high of $77.42 and a one-year low of $58.50. Currently, Colgate-Palmolive has an average volume of 5.71M.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.