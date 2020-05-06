Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report issued on May 4, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.27, close to its 52-week high of $12.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67.

The company has a one-year high of $12.14 and a one-year low of $6.18. Currently, Change Healthcare has an average volume of 9.27M.

Change Healthcare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The firm’s products include ANSOS staff scheduling, HealthQx, hospital revenue cycle services, coding advisor, revenue performance advisor, and InterQual. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.