Credit Suisse Keeps a Buy Rating on CF Industries (CF)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Buy rating on CF Industries (CF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CF Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.85.

Based on CF Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and net profit of $55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 billion and had a net profit of $49 million.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other. The Ammonia segment produces anhydrous ammonia, which is company’s most concentrated nitrogen fertilizer product as it contains 82% nitrogen. The Granular Urea segment produces granular urea, which contains 46% nitrogen. The UAN segment produces urea ammonium nitrate solution, which is a liquid fertilizer product with a nitrogen content from 28% to 32%, is produced by combining urea and ammonium nitrate. The AN segment produces ammonium nitrate, which is a nitrogen-based product with a nitrogen content between 29% and 35%. The Other segment includes diesel exhaust fluid, nitric acid, urea liquor and aqua ammonia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.