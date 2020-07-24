Credit Suisse Believes TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) Still Has Room to Grow

Credit Suisse analyst Adam Baumgarten maintained a Buy rating on TopBuild (BLD – Research Report) on July 16 and set a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $124.65, close to its 52-week high of $134.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Baumgarten is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Baumgarten covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stanley Black & Decker, Mohawk Industries, and Toll Brothers.

TopBuild has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.83, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

TopBuild’s market cap is currently $4.15B and has a P/E ratio of 20.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLD in relation to earlier this year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S. The Distribution segment distributes insulation and other building products, including rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials through its Service Partners business. The company was founded in February 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.