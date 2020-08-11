Credit Suisse Believes Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) Won’t Stop Here

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Buy rating on Repay Holdings (RPAY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.91, close to its 52-week high of $27.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repay Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.75, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Repay Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.46 million and GAAP net loss of $3.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.02 million and had a net profit of $4.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RPAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.