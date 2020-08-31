Credit Suisse Believes PennyMac Financial (NYSE: PFSI) Won’t Stop Here

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating on PennyMac Financial (PFSI – Research Report) on August 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.02, close to its 52-week high of $55.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PennyMac Financial with a $59.20 average price target, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

PennyMac Financial’s market cap is currently $3.84B and has a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 138 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFSI in relation to earlier this year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities. The Servicing segment servicing of newly originated mortgage loans; and execution and management of early buyout transactions. The Investment Management segment consists of sourcing, performing diligence, bidding and closing investment asset acquisitions, managing correspondent production activities, and managing the acquired assets. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.