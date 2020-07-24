Credit Suisse Believes Masco (NYSE: MAS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 16, Adam Baumgarten from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Masco (MAS – Research Report), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.30, close to its 52-week high of $55.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Baumgarten is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Baumgarten covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stanley Black & Decker, Mohawk Industries, and Toll Brothers.

Masco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.41, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Masco’s market cap is currently $14.32B and has a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Lindow, the VP, Contr & CAO of MAS sold 34,907 shares for a total of $1,675,536.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products; and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.