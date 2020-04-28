Credit Suisse Believes Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ – Research Report), with a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $152.33, close to its 52-week high of $157.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.2% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $160.82 average price target, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $157.00 and a one-year low of $109.17. Currently, Johnson & Johnson has an average volume of 11.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment focuses on therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious diseases ad vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension. The Medical Devices segment offers products used in the orthopedic, surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, and eye health fields. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1886 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.