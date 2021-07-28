Craig-Hallum Thinks Resonant’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 13, Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum reiterated a Buy rating on Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.91, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Resonant with a $6.13 average price target, representing an 118.9% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.25 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Stoss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Stoss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, ON Semiconductor, and Sierra Wireless.

The company has a one-year high of $8.33 and a one-year low of $2.09. Currently, Resonant has an average volume of 1.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RESN in relation to earlier this year.

Resonant, Inc. operates as a development-stage company, which engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. Its products include the Infinite Synthesized Networks. Infinite Synthesized Networks designs complex filter products. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.