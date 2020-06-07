Craig-Hallum Remains a Buy on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 12, Christian Schwab from Craig-Hallum reiterated a Buy rating on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.10.

Extreme Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwab is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 59.6% success rate. Schwab covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Seagate Tech, Formfactor, and Infinera.

Based on Extreme Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $210 million and GAAP net loss of $44.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $251 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXTR in relation to earlier this year.

Extreme Networks, Inc. engages in providing software driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Its products include ExtremeApplications, ExtremeSwicthing, ExtremeRouting and ExtremeMobiliy. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.